Patriots-Bills recap: Milton dazzles; Pats lose No. 1 pick in costly win

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston after Celtics-Thunder coverage (around 7 p.m. ET) for Patriots Postgame Live with Michael Holley, Ted Johnson, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry.

The Patriots finish the season with a 4-13 record and will pick fourth in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Joe Milton replaced Drake Maye early and shined in his NFL debut (22 of 29 for 241 yards, pass TD, rush TD).

The Bills primarily played their backups, as starter Josh Allen only played one snap.

The Patriots now have a 33-52 record since Tom Brady’s exit in 2020.

The New England Patriots’ first win since Nov. 10 comes at a cost.

The Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills 23-16 in their Week 18 season finale at Gillette Stadium on Sunday to finish the 2024 campaign with a 4-13 record.

While Joe Milton delivered a dazzling performance in his NFL debut, the victory costs New England the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Patriots now will select fourth in the first round instead.

Follow our live blog below for highlights, postgame analysis, locker room reaction and more from Patriots-Bills: