The New England Patriots may have to start preparing to play without star outside linebacker Matthew Judon this season.

Judon was not present at Tuesday's practice amid his contract dispute with the organization. His absence came one day after he had animated discussions on the practice field with head coach Jerod Mayo, vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, and director of player personnel Matt Groh.

Like last year, New England's defense is expected to be a bright spot during an otherwise underwhelming season. The unit has tremendous upside with Judon and second-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez at full health.

How much of a difference would losing Judon make? Kay Adams of FanDuel TV's Up & Adams joined Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast after Tuesday's practice to discuss.

Adams believes that without Judon, the Patriots cannot be considered a top-five unit.

"You're probably right, because you can't unlock Christian Gonzalez in the back end if you don't have enough pressure on the quarterback," Curran replied. "So yeah, you are going to give something up...

"There's also a leadership element too when the younger players are gonna look at a veteran player who has some contract dissatisfaction. And as we said, Judon's got a case, but if they look at and say, 'OK, so this is the way to deal with it. Say a bunch of stuff, say you're gonna partake and not be a pain in the ass, and then the next week you have a situation on the practice field.' So, at some point you have to say those are the lines that I don't want you to cross, and it's playing out in public."

Judon's contract situation will continue to be a top Patriots camp storyline until it is resolved one way or another. New England will have Wednesday off and return to the practice field Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

