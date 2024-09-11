Edelman believes Belichick would want to coach this NFC East team

Bill Belichick is spending the 2024 NFL season as an analyst after failing to land a head-coaching job in the offseason. When new opportunities arise later this year, all eyes will be on the legendary New England Patriots coach as he makes his next move.

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that Belichick would like to return to coaching in 2025, "but only in the right situations with good jobs." The six-time Super Bowl champion is "expected to be choosy if and when he returns to the sideline."

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles -- two talented teams that have failed to reach their potential in recent years -- have been discussed as possible fits for Belichick. Those would be ideal landing spots for the second-winningest head coach in NFL history. Still, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman believes another NFC East team would be difficult for Belichick to turn down.

“The real enticing one, to me, is if the New York Giants open up,” Edelman said on FOX Sports' The Herd. “And I am not calling for anyone’s job. I love [Giants head coach Brian] Daboll. Daboll is my favorite. But the fate of what they’ve put on the field… You’re going to go down with that ship.

“If that opens up — I remember vividly any time we played in New York or we played the Giants, you could just see a little jingle in Belichick’s spirit because he loved talking about those old Giants teams and he loved talking about that organization. You could tell that he loved the New York Football Giants. ... He just loves the Giants. I think that would probably be the place he would want to go to.”

Belichick spent 12 years with the Giants (1979-1990) and won two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator under head coach Bill Parcells. Returning to where he rose to prominence may be enticing, but Lawrence Taylor isn't walking through that door. New York is a rebuilding organization expected to finish with one of the league's worst records, so it doesn't seem like a desirable destination for Belichick at this point in his illustrious career.

Belichick needs only 15 wins to surpass Don Shula for the most coaching wins in NFL history. For now, he'll scout the league in several media roles including the Pat McAfee Show, ManningCast, and Inside the NFL.