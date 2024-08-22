Belichick to the NFC East? Predicting the ex-Pats coach's next move

The upcoming NFL season won't be the same without Bill Belichick pacing the sideline.

Belichick spent the last 24 years as head coach of the New England Patriots, leading them to six Super Bowl titles and nine appearances. The 72-year-old's illustrious tenure came to an unceremonious end after the 2023 campaign.

Shockingly, Belichick failed to land a new head-coaching job for 2024. He interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons' vacant position but the team hired Raheem Morris instead. As a result, Belichick will spend the year working as a football analyst for multiple outlets including "Inside the NFL" and "The Pat McAfee Show."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Have we seen the last of Belichick as an NFL head coach? Author Ian O'Connor discussed that question with Phil Perry on the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast.

🔊 Next Pats: Why Drake Maye is HEATING UP as summer winds down | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"No, I think he's back. I still can't believe that he didn't get hired in the last cycle. I just don't understand that," O'Connor said. "But I wouldn't want to be an NFC East head coach going into the next cycle. Outside of (Dan) Quinn, I think (New York Giants coach Brian) Daboll, (Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick) Sirianni, (Dallas Cowboys coach Mike) McCarthy, he's going to get one of those jobs because one of those three guys is going to disappoint this year at a bad time. So no, I do think he'll be a head coach. I would guess in the NFC East.

"It would be interesting to see him -- and I live in the New York, New Jersey area -- to see him end his career with the Giants, because he should have had that job after (Bill) Parcells. The only reason he wasn't the head coach of the Giants back then was because George Young, the general manager, hated him. And so, they missed on that.

"To see an end in New York would be a great story, but I do absolutely think he'll be a head coach again. He wants to break (Don) Shula's record and I think he'll have that opportunity."

Also in the episode: