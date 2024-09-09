Jerod Mayo heaps praise on Patriots' rookie offensive lineman

After a rough preseason, the New England Patriots offensive line delivered a promising performance in the team's Week 1 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The unit excelled in the run game, allowing Rhamondre Stevenson to take over with 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Rookie fourth-rounder Layden Robinson played a key role in that success at right guard in his NFL debut.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pounder impressed while playing every offensive snap in New England's 16-10 victory. That came as no surprise to Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.

"There was a point in time during training camp where not only myself, but I think the other coaches saw it that we said, 'You know what? Layden Robinson has an opportunity to be a special player in this league.' He's tough, he'll move guys off the line of scrimmage, he could do it all," Mayo told reporters on Monday.

"Just his overall effort and mentality is something that when you think about changing the culture, he's definitely one of those guys that fits into that box. He did a great job. Now, in saying that, it's only one game. We'll see how that continues to progress going forward."

Robinson, 23, was selected out of Texas A&M with the 103rd overall pick in the 2024 draft. He is serving as a replacement for 2022 first-rounder Cole Strange, who is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered in December.

Although Sunday was a success for Robinson and the Pats offensive line, there is room for improvement in the pass protection department. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked just once but was hit seven times. New England ranked 26th in pass blocking in Week 1, according to PFF.

The Patriots offensive line will look to take another step forward in next Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium.