Bruins-Leafs playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channel for first round

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in just a few days, and one of the most anticipated matchups in the bracket features the Boston Bruins versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This rivalry is one of the NHL's best. These teams don't like each other one bit, and there's plenty of postseason history between them. The Bruins defeated the Leafs in the first round in 2013, 2018 and 2019. Toronto has lost six straight playoff series versus Boston dating back to 1959. The Leafs also lost all four of their matchups against the Bruins during the regular season.

The Bruins are the better defensive team and have more reliable goaltending. Boston's roster also has more playoff experience than Toronto's. Home ice advantage is in the Bruins' favor, too. But the Leafs are a very formidable opponent. They have a plethora of high-end offensive talent, highlighted by superstar center Auston Matthews, who led the league with 69 goals this season.

We should expect to see a high-scoring, physical and highly entertaining series that could easily require seven games to determine a winner.

TD Garden will be busy over the next few weeks. In addition to the Bruins, the Boston Celtics will soon begin their playoff journey in the NBA. The C's open their first-round series Sunday afternoon at the Garden, although their opponent has not yet been determined.

Here's the complete schedule for the Bruins-Leafs first-round playoff series (all times ET). It will be updated as more information is announced. Only Game 1 details have been released so far.

Game 1 at Boston: Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS

Game 2 at Boston: TBA

Game 3 at Toronto: TBA

Game 4 at Toronto: TBA

Game 5* at Boston: TBA

Game 6* at Toronto: TBA

Game 7* at Boston: TBA

*If necessary