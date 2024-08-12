Jerod Mayo gives explanation for Patriots releasing Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster was the highest-paid wide receiver on the New England Patriots roster entering training camp, but the team still decided to release him last week.

Smith-Schuster wasn't among the best wideouts early in camp, and he also hasn't been the most durable player since signing with the Patriots on a three-year contract in free agency last year.

The Patriots have a pretty crowded wide receiver room, and with Smith-Schuster now gone, some of the team's younger players at the position could get a better opportunity to impress.

This was one of the explanations Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo gave Sunday when asked about releasing Smith-Schuster.

“It was a decision between Eliot (Wolf) and myself, really to give the younger guys an opportunity to go out there and get more reps and show what they can do,” Mayo told reporters.

The Patriots have plenty of young wide receivers who have exciting potential.

Two notable examples are 2024 second-round draft pick Ja'Lynn Polk and fourth-rounder Javon Baker. Second-year wideout DeMario "Pop" Douglas might be the team's best target in the passing attack. Another 2023 draft pick, Kayshon Boutte, has played well in camp and made an impact in the first preseason game.

It wouldn't be surprising if we see some of these young wide receivers play more of a role in the next two preseason matchups, beginning with Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith-Schuster played in just 11 games for the Patriots last season and tallied 29 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown. That kind of production was pretty underwhelming, especially when you consider Jakobi Meyers -- whom the Patriots chose not to re-sign -- posted 71 receptions for 807 yards and eight touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Releasing Smith-Schuster at this stage of camp and the preseason also will allow him to sign with a new team and get acclimated to that group before the regular season begins in about a month.

“We just want him to get healthy,” Mayo said. “He still has some good ball left in him, and I wish him nothing but the best.”