Patriots are releasing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster's career with the New England Patriots is over.

The veteran wide receiver is being released, per multiple reports, including NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.

The Patriots are releasing veteran wideout Juju Smith-Schuster. Caught 29 passes last year after signing as a free agent. Was hard to envision a roster spot for him this year based on how his camp has played out.



Smith-Schuster came to New England ahead of the 2023 season after signing a three-year contract worth $25.5 million in free agency.

He was set to be the Patriots' highest-paid wide receiver in 2024 with the fifth-highest salary cap hit ($10.28 million) of any player on the roster, per Spotrac. The Patriots will have a $9.6 million dead cap hit as a result.

The Patriots essentially chose Smith-Schuster over Jakobi Meyers last offseason, and it was a poor decision to say the least. Smith-Schuster struggled to stay healthy and tallied just 29 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown in 11 games for the Patriots last season. Meyers posted 71 catches for 807 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith-Schuster's departure leaves the following wide receivers on the Patriots' roster:

Kendrick Bourne

DeMario Douglas

K.J. Osborn

Jalen Reagor

Tyquan Thornton

Jalen Hurd

Kayshon Boutte

Kawaan Baker

Ja'Lynn Polk (rookie)

Javon Baker (rookie)

JaQuae Jackson (rookie)

David Wallis (rookie)

The Patriots' second preseason game is next Thursday, Aug. 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.