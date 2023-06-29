Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley, Pats agree on two-year extension

The New England Patriots reportedly agreed to terms on a contract extension with another key starter on Thursday.

Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley will sign a two-year, $18.75 million max extension that includes $9 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Patriots and LB Ja'Whaun Bentley have agreed to terms on new contract extension, as he gets a 2-year, $18.75M max deal that includes $9M fully guaranteed. Another day, another starter locked in for the future. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/xfrzn4RxPw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2023

Bentley, 26, has carved out a crucial role on the Patriots' defense since being taken in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Purdue product is a two-time team captain (2020, 2022) and was the Patriots' leading tackler (125) last season. He started all 17 games and tallied three sacks, five tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and an interception.

Bentley's new deal could free up roughly $2 million in cap space for New England. It follows a reported three-year extension for wide receiver DeVante Parker that may give the Patriots just under $4 million in additional cap room.