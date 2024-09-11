Why Jacoby Brissett wore special hoodie at Patriots press conference

This past weekend was a pretty good one for New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett, highlighted by his role in helping the team open the 2024 NFL season with a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

But it wasn't a perfect weekend for the 31-year-old veteran, at least when it comes to college football.

Brissett was drafted by the Patriots in 2016 out of North Carolina State, where he played two seasons from 2014 through 2015. The Wolfpack, who entered Week 2 of the college football ranked No. 24 in the AP poll, played the No. 14 ranked Tennessee Volunteers on the road Saturday night in one of the most anticipated games on the NCAA schedule.

Unfortunately for Brissett, the Volunteers dominated the Wolfpack in a 51-10 victory.

We learned on Wednesday that, because of this result, Brissett lost a friendly wager to Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and rookie quarterback Joe Milton, both of whom are Tennessee alums.

The punishment?

Brissett had to wear an orange Tennessee hoodie at his press conference Wednesday. Check out the scene in the video below, in which Mayo gives the hoodie to his QB:

Brissett will try to lead the Patriots to their first 2-0 record since 2019 when they host the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's Week 2 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.