Forsberg shares notable Porzingis observation after Celtics' Game 1 win

The Boston Celtics took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, securing a dominant 120-95 win without their star big man Kristaps Porzingis. Sidelined with a right soleus strain -- aka a calf strain -- he suffered in Boston's Game 4 win over the Miami Heat, could the 7-foot Latvian return sooner than expected?

Following Boston's Game 1 win in the Eastern Conference semifinals, NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg revealed a promising update on Boston's big man, leaving fans wondering if Porzingis' return could happen sooner rather than later.

"By the way, I saw [Porzingis] walk out of the building, walking perfectly fine," Forsberg said on Celtics Postgame Live, as seen in the video above.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Initial reports suggested Porzingis would miss one to two weeks at minimum, although head coach Joe Mazzulla said Tuesday that the big man's injury was not as bad as the team initially thought. Forsberg's observation after Tuesday's game provided more evidence on that front.

"He had a little swagger, no hitch," Forsberg added of how he saw Porzingis walking after the game. "He had a little bounce because he was happy about the team winning, but no boot, no cast, no brace, no nothing. I don't think they will have to rush him back, but when he's needed, I feel pretty confident he's going to be ready."

If the Celtics are able to keep their foot on the gas against the Cavs, there may be no need to rush the 7-footer back, risking further injury. Forsberg later added that he believes the Celtics --- who are now 23-4 on the season without Porzingis -- should rest Porzingis until they feel they truly need him.

The Celtics are back in action Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 6 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden.