Pats defenders express frustration with offense's ongoing struggles

The New England Patriots offense continued to let down the defense with another abysmal outing on Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

With Bailey Zappe replacing Mac Jones as the starting quarterback, the Patriots fell 6-0 for their second shutout loss of the 2023 season. They became the first team since 1938 to lose three consecutive games in which their defense allowed 10 points or fewer.

After the defeat, a pair of Patriots defenders voiced their frustrations with the current state of affairs.

"We've got to play better complementary football," safety Jabrill Peppers said. "We can't play well on one side of the ball, whatever phase that is. ... As a defense, our job is to negate the bleeding."

Jalen Mills echoed Peppers' sentiments.

“They scored 6 points. We lost by 6. Not enough," the cornerback said.

Mills was asked what more the Patriots could do defensively after limiting L.A. to just six points.

“Score. Score on defense," he replied.

At this point, that might be the only way for the Patriots to outscore their opponents in their final five games of the campaign. New England's offense has amassed only 23 points over the last three games. Only the New York Jets have scored fewer touchdowns this season.

The Patriots will enter their Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 2-10 record, which currently gives them the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It remains to be seen whether it'll be Zappe, Jones, or Malik Cunningham starting under center for the Week 14 matchup. Given what we've seen from the Pats offense this year, it likely won't make much of a difference.