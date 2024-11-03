WATCH: Maye finds Stevenson for wild game-tying TD pass

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye worked his magic to send Sunday's game vs. the Tennessee Titans to overtime.

Down 17-10, the Patriots had the ball on Tennessee's five-yard line with four seconds left in regulation. Maye scrambled for what felt like an eternity before tossing a miraculous game-tying touchdown pass to running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

DRAKE MAYE MAGICCCCCCCCC!!!!!!!!!



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 3, 2024

The rookie signal-caller has made some impressive plays through his first four NFL starts, but that one undoubtedly tops the list.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Maye had the ball for 11.82 seconds before finding Stevenson in the end zone. It was the second-longest time to throw on a TD pass since 2016, trailing only fellow rookie QB Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary from last week.

Maye finished Sunday's game 29-of-41 for 206 yards, one TD, and two interceptions. He led the Patriots with 95 rushing yards -- the third-most in franchise history -- on eight carries. Unfortunately for New England, his second INT sealed a 20-17 Titans victory in OT.

The Patriots are now 2-7 on the season. They'll look to bounce back next Sunday when they visit the Chicago Bears.