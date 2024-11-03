Patriots-Titans recap: Drake Maye's miracle TD not enough in OT loss

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston immediate after the game for Patriots Postgame Live with Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Ted Johnson and Michael Holley.

Rookie QB Drake Maye made an incredible play at the end of regulation, finding Rhamondre Stevenson for a game-tying, 5-yard TD pass.

Maye also committed three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) and threw the game-losing pick in overtime.

Tony Pollard gashed the Patriots for 128 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Drake Maye giveth, and Drake Maye taketh away.

The New England Patriots rookie had a roller-coaster day against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He made one of the plays of the year to force overtime in Nashville with a touchdown pass at the end of regulation, but also made several costly turnovers, including a fourth-quarter fumble that set up a Titans touchdown and an interception in overtime.

The bad outweighed the good for Maye and the Patriots, who fall to 2-7 after a 20-17 loss in Week 9.

