WATCH: Drake Maye takes it himself for first TD as a Patriot

Maye scored a rushing TD during the second quarter of Thursday's preseason game vs. the Eagles.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Drake Maye is on the board.

The New England Patriots' rookie quarterback recorded his first NFL touchdown during the second quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He took a four-yard scramble into the end zone to give the Patriots a 10-3 lead with just under two minutes left in the half.

Watch the play below:

Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, replaced starter Jacoby Brissett at the beginning of the second quarter. His rushing touchdown capped off a frame in which he completed five of his seven passes for 47 yards. Before the game, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said the plan was to play Maye for two quarters before turning to fellow rookie QB Joe Milton and Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots are looking to improve to 2-0 in the preseason. They will wrap up their three-game slate on Aug. 25 vs. the Washington Commanders.

