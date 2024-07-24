It only lasted four games, but Christian Gonzalez gave New England Patriots fans plenty to be excited about during his rookie season in 2023.

The Patriots selected Gonzalez with the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Injuries cut his season short, but in the four games he played, Gonzalez showed impressive coverage and tackling ability. He tallied 17 tackles, one sack, three pass deflections and one interception.

Now that he's healthy again, expectations are pretty high for Gonzalez going into his second season.

One of his cornerback teammates, Jonathan Jones, was asked about Gonzalez on Tuesday. Jones explained how Gonzalez reminds him of Patriots great Stephon Gilmore, especially in regards to his demeanor.

“(I’ve seen) much of the same since he’s been here last year. He comes in, doesn’t say much,” Jones told reporters at a press conference ahead of training camp.

“He kind of reminds me of (Stephon) Gilmore in the sense that he doesn’t really say much, but when they step out on the field, they're playmakers. It’s exciting to see him back, coming off an injury, I think it’s going to be good for him.”

If Gonzalez ascends anywhere close to Gilmore's level, that would be a great development for the Patriots.

Gilmore is one of the best cornerbacks of his era. He spent four-plus seasons in New England and helped the Patriots reach two Super Bowls during that span, including a Super Bowl LIII triumph over the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 campaign. Gilmore made a case for MVP in that game with an interception late in the fourth quarter. A year later, Gilmore became the first cornerback since Charles Woodson in 2009 to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Phil Perry largely agreed with Jones' take on Gonzalez.

"I'm not saying that he is Stephon Gilmore or that he will be Stephon Gilmore, or that he will have the same career accolades that Stephon Gilmore has. But I am saying that I agree with Jonathan Jones that he is reminiscent of Stephon Gilmore," Perry said Tuesday on NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition, as seen in the video player above.

"Basically the same size, same kind of skill set, very quick for their size, good man-to-man corner, and also happens to be quiet, as Jonathan Jones pointed out. He reminds me of Stephon Gilmore. I'm not saying they're the same. I'm not equating, but I'm comparing."

If you look at the different position groups on the Patriots roster, the secondary is one of the strongest, and Gonzalez is a huge part of that.