Christian Barmore back on NFI list due to medical setback

On Thursday, the New England Patriots shared unfortunate news regarding defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Barmore was placed on the reserve non-football illness list after he experienced "recurring symptoms" from blood clots, which forced him to miss the first 10 games of the season.

“The New England Patriots are placing defensive lineman Christian Barmore on the reserve non-football illness list after he experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation,” the team wrote in a statement.

“We appreciate everything Christian did to return to the team this season, but our top priority is Christian’s health and wellbeing. We know that he will continue to receive tremendous care and we want to ensure that he gets the time he needs to come back stronger than ever.”

Barmore played four games after being activated from the non-football illness list on Nov. 16., logging six tackles and one sack. The 25-year-old was on the field for 123 total snaps.

The Patriots will miss Barmore for the final three games of their season. They will visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday for a Wrrk 16 showdown at Highmark Stadium.