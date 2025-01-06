Belichick shares on-brand reaction to Patriots firing Mayo

Now a member of the media, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had the unique opportunity to weigh in on his successor Jerod Mayo being fired after just one season.

Belichick was asked to share his take on the move during Monday's The Pat McAfee Show. Rather than offer his opinion on the decision, the six-time Super Bowl champion pointed toward the decision-makers in Foxboro in vintage Belichickian fashion.

"The Patriots situation, I mean honestly, I don't have too much of a comment on that," Belichick said. "(Owner) Robert Kraft, (president) Jonathan Kraft, (executive vice president of football business) Robyn Glaser, they're the decision-makers there. Who exactly does what and so forth -- Mayo was handpicked by Robert, but in the end, the decision-making is something that they have to comment on and identify.

"They're the ones that are really making the calls there, so they're the ones who should comment on that. I really don't know from the outside looking in. They haven't called me and asked, so I don't know."

Robert Kraft introduced Mayo as Belichick's replacement one day after the organization announced it was parting ways with the legendary head coach. The former linebacker and defensive assistant took over the role without any prior head coaching experience.

Nonetheless, Mayo was tasked with putting the Patriots back on an upward trajectory despite the deeply flawed roster. Even with an impressive rookie quarterback in Drake Maye, the team showed signs of dysfunction both on and off the field en route to another 4-13 finish.

New England will now look to act swiftly in finding Mayo's successor with Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson reportedly leading the list of potential candidates. As for Belichick, the 72-year-old will take on a new challenge and lead the University of North Carolina football program.