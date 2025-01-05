Mike Vrabel? Ben Johnson? Potential candidates for Patriots HC job

The New England Patriots have fired head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season. The search for his replacement will soon begin.

The Patriots wrapped up their 2024 regular season with a 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday afternoon's Week 18 game at Gillette Stadium. The victory cost the Patriots the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- they fell to No. 4 as a result.

Shortly after the game, the Patriots announced their decision to part ways with Mayo, who was promoted to head coach in January of last year to replace six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick. The team has not revealed if offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt or defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington will return.

The Patriots went 4-13 in Mayo's lone season in charge. He's the 13th head coach since 2010 to be fired after only one year, and he's the first Patriots head coach fired after a single season since Rod Rust went 1-15 in 1990.

The pressure is now on team owner Robert Kraft to pick the right head coach to lead the Patriots into the future. The Patriots have a good foundation with rookie quarterback Drake Maye, a ton of salary cap space for free agency (around $130 million) and a top-five draft pick. But plenty of work remains to rebuild what might be the league's worst roster.

If you’re trying to predict where the top coaches will land, look no further than the teams with QB who have the potential to win big. I asked three general managers where they thought Maye would land if he were in this upcoming draft; all three said No. 1 overall. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 5, 2025

Who are the potential candidates to be the next Patriots head coach? Here's a list of four names to consider.

Mike Vrabel, Free agent

Any list of potential head coach candidates for the Patriots has to start with Vrabel.

"Mike Vrabel would be interested in coaching for the New England Patriots," NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran said said last month on Arbella Early Edition, as seen in the video player below. "I think that he looks at the Patriots despite the warts that they've shown and says, 'I'd go back there.'"

Would the Patriots be interested in replacing Jerod Mayo with Mike Vrabel? Tom Curran and Albert Breer share intel on Arbella Early Edition with Trenni

Vrabel, of course, played for the Patriots from 2001 through 2008 and was a key contributor to three Super Bowl-winning teams as a linebacker. He also was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Titans hired Vrabel to be their head coach in 2018 and he spent six seasons in that role before being fired in 2023. The Titans made three playoff appearances during that span, including a 2019 AFC Wild Card win in Tom Brady's final game with the Patriots. However, Tennessee missed the postseason in Vrabel's final two seasons.

Vrabel is a defensive-minded coach. He's also a great leader, has no problem making tough decisions and would bring a no-nonsense culture to Foxboro. However, the Titans offense was nothing special when he was in Tennessee. If the Patriots were to hire him, they would need a strong offensive coaching staff to ensure Maye's development goes as planned.

The belief, among sources close to the situation, is Mike Vrabel has been interested in the Patriots' potential vacancy in recent weeks. And he'd have some quality assistants who would be prepared to go with him if that's how it unfolds. https://t.co/YIbj8ymaOf — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 5, 2025

Vrabel reportedly interviewed with the rival New York Jets earlier this week. He is currently a free agent.

Was told that Mike Vrabel’s dalliance w/ #Jets was to put pressure on #Patriots to make a move. With a young, incredibly promising QB (who improved every week despite very little talent around him), more cap space than anyone and stable ownership, of course the NE job ranks high. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 5, 2025

Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator

Johnson probably will be the most sought-after coaching candidate this cycle. It's honestly a little surprising he still hasn't taken a head coach job in recent years.

Johnson has done an amazing job helping Dan Campbell transform the Lions from a perennial loser to a top Super Bowl contender. The Lions offense has been one of the most well-run and prolific units in the league during his tenure.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been a much better player in Detroit compared to his time with the Los Angeles Rams. Lots of other players, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta, and numerous offensive linemen have all developed at a high level due to Johnson's coaching.

Johnson's offensive brilliance makes him the ideal head coach for Maye, and to help the Patriots' young wide receivers reach their full potential.

Johnson is in a great situation in Detroit. He doesn't have to leave. He can afford to wait for the right opening. Can the Patriots convince him that their job is the best one available?

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Ben Johnson is arguably the NFL's best offensive coordinator.

Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator

Flores spent around a decade with the Patriots from 2008 through 2018. He was the team's linebackers coach from 2016 through 2018 and helped put together a defense that stymied the high-powered Los Angeles Rams in a 13-3 Super Bowl LIII victory.

Flores left the Patriots to become the Miami Dolphins head coach the following offseason. He spent three seasons in Miami, earning a 24-25 record before being fired after the 2021 campaign. Flores didn't make the playoffs once with the Dolphins, and franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't develop into a star until Flores left and a more offensive-minded coach in Mike McDaniel was brought in.

Flores was hired by the Vikings as their defensive coordinator before the 2023 campaign, and he's done a tremendous job in that role. The Vikings defense has been especially good this season, ranking No. 4 in points allowed and No. 3 in takeaways. Minnesota entered Week 18 with a 14-2 record.

Flores is not an offensive-minded coach, and his lack of success with Tagovailoa makes it fair to wonder if he's the right fit for Maye. But he is a very smart coach and a great leader, and his many years of experience with the Patriots is a plus, too.

If Flores is a potential candidate, timing could be a factor as far as interviews go, as ESPN's Kevin Seifert explains in the post below:

If the Patriots want to interview Brian Flores for their HC job, the timing will depend on what happens tonight. Assistants from Vikings-Lions winner can begin virtual interviews Wednesday. Losing assistants can begin 3 days after their wild-card game. https://t.co/fVYNcUg5jo — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 5, 2025

Liam Coen, Buccaneers offensive coordinator

This would be a homecoming for Coen: The 39-year-old Rhode Island native was the starting quarterback at UMass for four seasons and wore No. 12 for the Minutemen because his favorite player was Tom Brady.

Coen held a few different positions with the Los Angeles Rams and University of Kentucky before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator for the 2024 season. Tampa Bay's offense has performed very well under Coen. The Bucs rank No. 4 in points scored, No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 3 in passing yards per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, No. 1 in third down conversions, and they are among 11 teams to commit fewer than 100 penalties.

Coen and his staff have done a very good job developing young players, including rookie running back Bucky Irving and rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan.

Coen doesn't have any head coaching experience at the college or NFL levels, but he is a fantastic offensive mind and would bring plenty of youthful energy to New England.