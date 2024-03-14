2024 NFL Draft: Updated list of Patriots picks after Mac Jones trade

The New England Patriots added another pick in the 2024 NFL Draft this week by trading quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- a move that became official on Wednesday.

The Patriots reportedly were looking to acquire a fifth-round pick for Jones, but they ended up taking a sixth-rounder from the Jaguars.

The extra selection gives the Patriots a total of eight picks for next month's draft. They own two sixth-rounders -- the only round in which New England has multiple selections.

The real question is, will the Patriots end up making eight picks, or will they pull off a few trades and increase their rookie class to 10 or more? They have made 10-plus picks in four of the last five drafts.

Here's how many draft picks the Patriots made in the last five years:

2023 : 12

: 12 2022 : 10

: 10 2021 : 8

: 8 2020 : 10

: 10 2019: 10

There are pros and cons to making a lot of picks. The more selections you make, the more chances you have of getting a couple good players. That's obvious. But there's also an argument for prioritizing quality over quantity.

One of the reasons why the Patriots didn't make double-digit picks in 2021 is because they traded a second-rounder and two fourth-rounders to move up from No. 46 to No. 38 and take Alabama's Christian Barmore in Round 2. The trade has worked out great so far as Barmore has developed into one of the league's top defensive tackles.

If there's a similar opportunity in 2024 to move up for a coveted player, the Patriots should make the move, even if it costs them several picks.

Here's the updated list of Patriots picks for the upcoming draft.

First round : 3rd overall

: 3rd overall Second round : 34th

: 34th Third round : 68th

: 68th Fourth round : 103rd

: 103rd Fifth round : 137th

: 137th Sixth round : 180th

: 180th Sixth round : 193rd (via Jaguars)

: 193rd (via Jaguars) Seventh round: 231st

