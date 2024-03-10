Report: Patriots trading Mac Jones to Jaguars for draft pick

The Patriots are reportedly finalizing a trade to send Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a possible 6th round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jones threw for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions for a 36.7 quarterback rating during the 2023 season before being benched for Bailey Zappe in Week 13.
Jones, drafted with the 15th pick in 2021, threw 46 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions in his career with the Patriots. He'll now head to Jacksonville, his former hometown, and back up fellow 2021 draft pick Trevor Lawrence.
NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry says it makes sense to trade Jones now as free agents would fill backup QB spots.
As our Tom E. Curran points out, Zappe and Nathan Rourke will be the only two QBs on the roster after Jones' trade.
The legal tampering period for NFL free agents begins Monday, March 11, while free agency officially begins Wednesday, March 13.