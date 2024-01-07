2024 NFL Draft order: Here's where Patriots will pick in first round

The 2023 NFL season is finally over for the New England Patriots, and even though it was a painful one for fans, it could all be worth it in a few months.

The Patriots lost 17-3 to the New York Jets in Sunday's Week 18 finale at Gillette Stadium, which drops their record to 4-13 at the bottom of the AFC standings. This result has guaranteed the Patriots at least the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It's possible the Patriots could move up to the No. 2 pick. For that to happen, the Washington Commanders would need to beat the Dallas Cowboys in the late afternoon window Sunday. However, the odds of that happening are pretty low because the Commanders are a bad team and will not play several starters in this game. The Cowboys also need a win to clinch the NFC East title and the No. 2 playoff seed.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

If the Patriots and Commanders both finish 4-13, which is the most likely scenario, the first tiebreaker would be strength of schedule. After the results of the Week 18 games that have been completed so far, the Commanders hold that advantage over the Patriots. So the only way for the Pats to get to No. 2 is a Commanders loss to the Cowboys.

Getting a top-three pick is massively important because it allows the Patriots to select at least one of the top three quarterbacks in the 2024 class -- USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels -- or the top wide receiver prospect in Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.

🔊 Next Pats: Why Jayden Daniels should be the third QB taken in the 2024 NFL Draft | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The last time the Patriots had a top-five pick was in 1994 when they selected USC linebacker Willie McGinest at No. 4 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft. It turned out to be a pretty good pick as McGinest played a key role on three Super Bowl-winning teams. The last time New England had a top-three pick was 1993 when the team selected Washington State quarterback Drew Bledsoe first overall.

Here's the updated order for the top 10 first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. We will update this order as needed through Sunday night's Bills-Dolphins game.

10. Minnesota Vikings, 7-10

9. New York Jets, 7-10

8. Atlanta Falcons, 7-10

7. Tennessee Titans, 6-11

6. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-11

5. New York Giants, 5-11

4. Arizona Cardinals, 4-12

3. Washington Commanders, 4-12 (would swap places with Patriots with a loss Sunday)

2. New England Patriots, 4-13

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers, 2-15)