This new Commanders draft rumor could be good news for Patriots

If we assume the Chicago Bears will draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, then the fun really begins at No. 2 when the Washington Commanders are on the clock.

The Commanders desperately need a franchise quarterback and this pick is the perfect opportunity for them to find that player. But which QB do they prefer at No. 2 overall?

LSU star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has been linked to the Commanders recently. But there's another possibility, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Everybody's always trying to figure out, especially at the top of the draft, what the other teams are doing," Pelissero said Monday on NFL Network.

"When I've had conversations here, with executives from other teams who know Adam Peters well, know the situation well, the most popular answer for what they do at No. 2 is J.J. McCarthy. So a lot of drama still to come."

What do the #Commanders do with the No. 2 pick? I asked Dan Quinn … and then we discussed his answer, on The Insiders. pic.twitter.com/1KZpKEBBR5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2024

McCarthy was the starting quarterback for Michigan over the last two seasons and helped lead the Wolverines to a national title in 2023. He went 27-1 with a 68.3 completion percentage, 5680 yards, 44 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the starter.

How might this new Commanders rumor impact the Patriots?

Well, if they really like Daniels, they would need the Commanders to pass on him. And if this rumor is true, maybe they would pass on Daniels. If the Patriots are willing to trade down, they would probably get better offers from teams if both Daniels and Maye are available at No. 3 and not just one of them.

The only downside to this rumor from the Patriots' perspective is if they really like McCarthy and envisioned trading down, stockpiling more picks and selecting the Michigan quarterback late in the first round.

Of course, this rumor could just be a classic smokescreen. Front office execs are always trying to fool other teams by leaking false rumors. We'll find out how much truth there is in this rumor on draft night when the Commanders are on the clock and actually have to make a decision.

Whatever they decide could greatly impact how the Patriots use the No. 3 pick.

