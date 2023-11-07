‘Give me a few weeks': Aaron Rodgers' postgame comments after Jets-Chargers catches eye

One questions keeps coming into the forefront for the New York Jets: Will Aaron Rodgers actually return this season?

The star quarterback tore his Achilles a few plays into his New York debut in Week 1, but has since seemingly been ahead of schedule on his road to recovery.

Such a recovery would be improbable given the standard absence from an Achilles tear, but Rodgers once again caught the eye after the Jets' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When meeting with Chargers players on the field after the game, Los Angeles safety Derwin James could be heard asking Rodgers when he'd return, to which the quarterback responded: "Give me a few weeks."

“Give me a few weeks.”



This convo between Aaron Rodgers and Derwin James 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zh4fasl9yr — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2023

Now a few weeks may sound too good to be true, but the 39-year-old reportedly did undergo an inventive method in which a "speed bridge" was used in his post-injury surgery.

The report added the brace can have an athlete fully recover in as little as four months, a significant difference than being out for the whole season. There are no guarantees on such a timetable, though.

But, as was the case when the report came out in September, Rodgers will likely still need the Jets to qualify for the playoffs to have a shot at playing again this season.

Could that happen? After New York's 27-6 loss to the Chargers, that outcome appears bleak.

The Jets are 4-4 and still have to play the Miami Dolphins twice and the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on the road. They also host the Houston Texans, which is quite close on paper given C.J. Stroud's ascension.

The lowly Jets offense has a clear Rodgers-sized hole, but he may not be able to patch it until 2024.