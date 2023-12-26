On Her Mark: Tunde Oyeneyin on living in power and purpose

Peloton instructor Tunde Oyenyin joins NBC10’s Hannah Donnelly on the latest episode of the “On Her Mark” podcast.

We know her for her bold lip, tough workouts, and incredible fashion. Now, Tunde Oyeneyin is bringing us life lessons in her new book, "Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be."

The Peloton instructor and Nike athlete has added "New York Times best-selling author" to her resume since releasing the honest memoir that explores the highs and lows of her life and how she navigated them to be where she is now: living in her purpose.

What inspired Tunde to write her first book, and what led her to pursue a career in fitness? Tunde joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to share her story.

Check out the latest On Her Mark episode to hear Tunde discuss:

The "Blue Light Moment" that launched her into a career in fitness

Why 2022 was the right time to release her first book, "Speak"

The importance of community and cultivating the best one for you

How to work through grief

Her role as a role model for young people, both those who look like her and those who stand in strong ally-ship

