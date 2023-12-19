On Her Mark: Becca Pizzi on training with Zdeno Chara, chasing ‘crazy goals'

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 17: Former Boston Bruins NHL player Zdeno Chara (C) nears the finish line as he holds hands with Becca Pizzi (L) during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

No goal is too big for world-famous marathon runner Becca Pizzi.

The Belmont, Mass., native made history in 2016 by becoming the first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge, which consists of seven marathons in seven days on seven different continents. She completed the challenge again in 2018, setting a new world record in the process.

If that wasn't enough, Pizzi has raced over 100 marathons, including all six World Majors and one in all 50 states. This past year, Pizzi took on a new training partner in former Boston Bruins star Zdeno Chara ahead of the Boston Marathon.

With Pizzi's help, Chara completed his first-ever marathon in an impressive time of 3:38:23.

What drives Pizzi's success, and what was it like training with Chara? Pizzi joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to share her story.

Check out the latest On Her Mark episode to hear Pizzi discuss:

Training & Racing Triathlons (including Kona!)

The importance of setting big goals and mindset tips

Teaming up with Zdeno Chara for training and racing

The biggest sports adventure left on her bucket list

The "why" behind it all

