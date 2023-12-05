On Her Mark: UNC coach Erin Matson discusses how she made history

North Carolina field hockey head coach Erin Matson is lifted up by her team after defeating the Northwestern Wildcats for the national title during the Division I Women’s Field Hockey Championship. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

University of North Carolina field hockey head coach Erin Matson is living out a dream she never could have imagined.

A standout field hockey player for the Tar Heels who was named ACC Player of the Year five times and won four national championships from 2018 to 2022, Matson became UNC's head coach just months after graduating, taking over for Karen Shelton after Shelton announced her retirement.

Matson enjoyed immediate success in her new role, guiding North Carolina to the 2023 national championship to become the second-youngest coach in NCAA history to win a national title.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

How was Matson able to make the transition from decorated athlete to head coach so quickly, and what lessons did she learn along the way? Matson joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss her incredible journey.

Check out the latest On Her Mark episode to hear Matson discuss:

Winning a National Championship as a coach and an athlete

Her transition from student athlete to coach at the same school

Unexpected lessons from her first year of coaching

Her Olympic dream

On Her Mark Podcast: Making History with Erin Matson (UNC Field Hockey) | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.