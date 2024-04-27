Brad Marchand becomes Bruins' all-time leading playoff goal scorer

Brad Marchand has broken a special Boston Bruins record.

With his power-play tally in Game 4 of the Bruins' first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marchand became the franchise's all-time leader in postseason goals with 56.

MARCHY MAKES IT 2-0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zon6Fx2Nxe — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 28, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Marchand entered Saturday's matchup at Scotiabank Arena tied atop the leaderboard with Cam Neely but now stands alone atop the list.

The Bruins captain could break a few more of the Bruins' playoff records before his career is over. He also ranks third in playoff assists (79) and second in playoff points (134). Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque ranks No. 1 in both categories (125 assists and 161 points).

Marchand made his postseason debut in 2011 and tallied 19 points in 25 games as the Bruins won their first Stanley Cup title since 1972. He scored five goals, including two in Game 7, against the Vancouver Canucks in the Cup Final.

Marchand's 135 playoff points are the second-most by any player since 2011. He trails only Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (166).