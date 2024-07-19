Celtics lose to Mavs in Summer League game 1 month after NBA Finals

Jaelen House #41 of the Boston Celtics passes the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on July 19, 2024 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About a month after beating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals to win Banner 18, the Boston Celtics lost to them in an exhibition game.

The Mavs beat the C's 101-90 when they faced off in an NBA Summer League game Friday in Las Vegas Friday.

Point guard Jaelen House, the undrafted son of former Celtics guard Eddie House — now an NBC Sports Boston analyst — led the Celtics in points with 18 and in assists with nine. First-rounder Baylor Scheierman, picked 30th overall in this year's draft, scored 15 points.

Dallas power forward Oliver-Maxence Prosper, traded to the Mavs after being drafted 24th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2023, led all scorers with 22 points, while teammate A.J. Lawson followed with 21.

The Celtics went 2-2 in their four Summer League games.