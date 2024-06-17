Fire up the duck boats! What we know about the Celtics' Boston parade

It's a moment 16 years in the making. But when will Boston hold a parade for the Celtics' 2024 NBA Championship?

As the buzzer sounded on Monday's blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks, that had yet to be announced — no one wanted to jinx the team's quest for an 18th title banner.

"OK, we don't use the 'P-word' ahead of time in Boston," Mayor Michelle Wu said last week, before Game 4. "But should there be something huge to celebrate, we will be prepared and have announcements in the days ahead, just to make sure we are carefully planning for and mapping out all the logistics."

We asked Wu about Game 5 on Monday morning, and here's what she told us.

"Today is going to be wild. The whole city is ready, we're with them and feeling good," the mayor said about the game.

We asked about the upcoming heat wave and how it would factor in to any celebrations, and she said there were meetings going on Monday morning at City Hall, "to talk through what the projections are and what the forecasts are, if it is likely to be above a certain threshold of the heat index for multiple days at a time."

Later Monday, Wu's office declared a heat emergency in Boston, triggering cooling centers and other measures to keep the population cool.

"It's also the last week of school in the Boston Public Schools, and so there's some half days, and we're thinking about how that affects students who might need a full day of support as well," Wu said. "So we'll have more to come probably very shortly on that front."

What's the forecast this week in Boston?

It's going to be hot all week, potentially dangerously hot. A heat wave is expected to start Tuesday and last at least through Thursday, if not Friday.

Thursday may tie the day's record of 98 degrees.

Monday evening: Partly Cloudy. Dry. Temps in the low 80s.Overnight: Mild. Partly Cloudy. Low: 67.Tuesday: Hot & Dry. Sunny. High: 92. Wednesday: Hot & Humid. Partly Cloudy. High: 94.

This is a developing news story.