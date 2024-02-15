EA Sports drops ‘College Football 25' trailer and announces summer release

The wait is almost over, college football fans.

After more than a decade without an NCAA football video game, EA Sports is finally reviving its "College Football" franchise. The company dropped a trailer on Thursday, announcing that a full reveal will come out in May ahead of the official release of the game sometime this summer.

"Yeah, it's really happening," the official X, formerly Twitter, account for the game wrote.

EA Sports' last college football video game, "NCAA Football '14," was released in 2013 featuring Michigan's Denard Robinson on the cover before name, image and likeness disputes between the NCAA and EA Sports took the series off the market.

The video game company posted in February 2021, months before the NCAA officially adopted its groundbreaking NIL policy, that its college football series would return.

With NIL in place, real players can opt in to be part of the new game. OneTeam Partners is handling the group licensing for the game, though player compensation has not yet been finalized.

"We’re just as excited as you are for EA SPORTS College Football, and while we recognize all of you are eager for more, know that we will be back with a full reveal in May as we gear up for this summer’s launch," EA Sports wrote.