College football world reacts to Nick Saban's shocking retirement

Nick Saban is hanging up the headset.

In a stunning move, the legendary Alabama football coach has announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Saban, 72, exits the sidelines after a dominant 17-year run in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide went 206-29 under Saban, capturing six national championships and nine SEC titles. Alabama made the College Football Playoff more than any team with eight appearances since the inaugural 2014 season.

The Saban-led 'Bama program produced almost double the number of NFL first-round draft picks (44) than it had losses on the field (29), according to ESPN.

Saban, who also was a one-time national champion and two-time SEC champion over five seasons at LSU, is the only coach in the poll era of college football to win seven national titles.

The five-time SEC Coach of the Year boasts a career record of 297-71-1 over his 28-year career in the college ranks, which also included stops Toledo and Michigan State, and he never once had a losing season. His 297 career wins rank fifth all time.

From praise to jokes and more, here's how the college football world reacted to Saban's retirement:

WOW! College Football just lost the GOAT to retirement. WOW! I knew it would happen 1 day soon but not this soon. The game has change so much that it chased the GOAT away. College football let's hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what u see. #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 10, 2024

NICK SABAN, GREATEST OF ALL TIME!



HAPPY RETIREMENT, COACH! pic.twitter.com/JXdOOo910H — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban is the greatest coach in the history of college football. And at his age, he didn’t need to put up with the utter nonsense the sport has become. Congratulations Coach, they’ll never be another like you. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 10, 2024

On Nick Saban, there was a bit of quiet chatter this could be coming, but when it does, it's still a stunner. The unexpected domino that falls means some big time program is losing its coach who didn't have any idea that was even possible.



An all-time legendary run in T-Town. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban is a genius. He is getting out at the perfect time. The edge he had for majority of his career has vanished. No one will ever dominate the sport the way he did - especially in the new NIL/portal world. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 10, 2024

“How good was Nick Saban at Alabama?”



Me: pic.twitter.com/0yAGhWGxyn — Playmaker Betting (@playmakerbet) January 10, 2024

Alabama fans when they hear the news about Nick Saban: pic.twitter.com/lsyrNyIn6O — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗘𝗖: ɪᴛ ᴊᴜꜱᴛ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ ᴍᴏʀᴇ 𝕏 (@JustMemesMore) January 10, 2024

The entire SEC after finding out Nick Saban is retiring: pic.twitter.com/xKARSGSOif — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) January 10, 2024

It never occurred to me that Nick Saban could retire? I just assumed he would be coaching Alabama and winning 11-12 games forever. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 10, 2024

As dumb as this is gonna sound, I just assumed Nick Saban would coach Alabama forever



Like I never envisioned a future where I was alive and he wasn’t Bama’s coach — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban told me he’s retiring pic.twitter.com/rBeaf67xJW — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) January 10, 2024