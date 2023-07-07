NBA fans troll Hornets after Scoot Henderson's strong summer league start

Should the Hornets already be regretting the choice they made with the No. 2 pick in last month's NBA draft? Some believe so.

No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson got off to a blazing hot start in his Las Vegas Summer League debut on Friday. The dynamic Trail Blazers guard poured in 13 first-quarter points on 5-for-7 shooting against the Houston Rockets, adding three rebounds and three assists.

Henderson scored in a variety of ways, flashing his explosiveness on a pair of finishes at the rim, knocking down two pull-up mid-range jumpers and splashing home a 3.

Scoot Henderson in the first quarter of his first Summer League game:



13 points | 3 rebounds | 3 assists | 73% shooting



3rd Pick??? pic.twitter.com/T05yPlBQo0 — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) July 7, 2023

Henderson added another two points, two rebounds and three assists before exiting the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. He finished with 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting overall.

Henderson's strong first impression came on the heels of an up-and-down showing from No. 2 pick Brandon Miller in the California Classic. Miller scored 18 points in Charlotte's opener followed by a six-point, seven-assist outing. He also racked up a combined 15 fouls (there is a 10-foul limit in summer league) and 10 turnovers over the two contests.

While it's obviously way too early to definitively say the Hornets made the wrong pick, NBA Twitter has already begun trolling the franchise.

Looking like the No.2 pick he is. Wait. https://t.co/6lOQIErpzF — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) July 7, 2023

Charlotte made a generational mistake lmaooo — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) July 7, 2023

it’s been 3 minutes but prayers to all you Hornets fans for having to live with your franchise passing on Scoot — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) July 7, 2023

Hornets fans, I’d stay off of Twitter for the next two hours — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) July 7, 2023

The Hornets: "We think Brandon Miller is the better player."



Scoot Henderson: pic.twitter.com/hQD0cFANdX — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) July 7, 2023

Hornets fans watching this game pic.twitter.com/DD2qmeBOWS — Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) July 7, 2023

Hornets fans seeing Scoot highlights pic.twitter.com/0hwzjTuGKS — Pickswise (@Pickswise) July 7, 2023

Live look at Hornets fans watching Scoot and Amen show out right now pic.twitter.com/9noTiHSm59 — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) July 7, 2023

Scoot Henderson would have been the number 1 pick in nearly any other draft. The only reason he didn’t go earlier this year is because of Wembanyama and Michael Jordan remaining committed to tanking the Hornets even on his way out the door. — Greg Ehrenberg (@gehrenbergdfs) July 7, 2023

The Charlotte Hornets selecting Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is looking like a disaster more and more by the day…



Yes I know it’s summer league, but that decision was obvious. — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) July 7, 2023

Hornets fans seeing Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller play in Summer League pic.twitter.com/GssZ1Scadj — Reece (@reecec1102) July 7, 2023

Miller will have a chance to silence the critics when he takes on No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs later on Friday.