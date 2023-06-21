Report: What C's deal for Porzingis would mean for Grant Williams

UPDATE (Thursday, June 22 at 12:50 a.m. ET): The Celtics reportedly are finalizing a three-team trade with the Wizards and Grizzlies. The Celtics are acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round picks. The Grizzlies are getting Marcus Smart. The Wizards are adding Tyus Jones, Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari and a 2023 second-round pick. Click here for the full details.

--End of Update--

We may have seen the last of Batman with the Boston Celtics.

The C's reportedly are "closing in" on acquiring veteran big man Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers. Boston would part ways with Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari in the deal, but it appears they wouldn't be the only players impacted by Porzingis' arrival.

The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reports that if the Porzingis trade is completed, Williams' time with the Celtics likely will come to an end. Williams is set to become a restricted free agent on June 30.

According to multiple league sources, the completion of the Porzingis deal would likely mean that Grant Williams's time in Boston has come to an end. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 21, 2023

MassLive.com's Brian Robb adds that a Williams sign-and-trade is a possibility if Porzingis becomes a Celtic. More than a half-dozen teams reportedly have inquired about the 24-year-old forward, including the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and Orlando Magic.

Porzingis is attached to a $36 million player option and, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, is expected to land a contract extension this summer. With the new CBA limiting financial flexibility for teams, it makes sense for Boston to let another organization pay Williams.

With his outside shooting prowess and quality defense off the bench, Williams has been a solid role player during his four seasons in Boston. He has shot 45.1 percent from the floor, including 37.9 percent from beyond the arc, in 288 games with the Celtics.