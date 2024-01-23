Tatum and Brown became first duo ever to achieve this feat in same game

The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks on the road Monday night with the help of their two superstars.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown put on a show against Luka Doncic and Co., leading the Celtics to a 119-110 win to maintain their place atop the NBA and Eastern Conference standings with a 34-10 record.

Tatum scored a game-high 39 points on 11-of-21 shooting, including a 15-of-19 mark from the free throw line. He also tallied 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 41 minutes. Brown poured in 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting, along with four assists, three rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes. Neither player committed a single turnover.

This duo also made history by becoming the first pair of teammates ever to tally at least 30 points, two blocks and zero turnovers in the same game.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just put on one of the best tandem two-way efforts ever.



There was a lot to like from Tatum and Brown in Monday's win, but the zero turnover aspect is probably the most impressive, especially when you consider how much they had the ball in their hands against the Mavericks.

A strong case could be made for Tatum and Brown as the league's top duo. Not only are these guys able to score 30-plus points any night, they also are great defenders and can guard multiple positions. This elite two-way set sets them apart from other great wings across the league.