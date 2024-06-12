Who are the referees for Game 3 of the NBA Finals? What to know ahead of Celtics vs. Mavs

The Boston Celtics look to strengthen their 2-0 lead in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday.

The series moves to Dallas with the Mavericks looking to leverage their home court advantage.

Game 3 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET from the American Airlines Center.

The NBA announced a list of 12 game officials for the Finals on June 4. Individual assignments are announced on the morning of each game.

Who are the referees for Game 3?

Crew chief: Marc Davis

Referee: James Capers

Umpire: Kevin Scott

Alternate: Ben Taylor

Game 3 is Davis’ 13th NBA Finals game, Capers’ 12th and Scott’s second, according to the NBA.

In the 2024 playoffs where Davis served as crew chief, the home team won one-third of the time (33%).

During the regular season, the home team won more than half of the time (57%) when Davis served as chief.

Coverage of Game 3 starts at 7 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston.