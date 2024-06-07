How Brown and Porzingis' all-around performances in Game 1 shifted Finals MVP odds

Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis electrified TD Garden on Thursday, and oddsmakers have taken notice.

The Boston Celtics teammates and building mates dominated both ends of the floor in the team's 107-89 Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks to kick off the 2024 NBA Finals. Brown finished with a team-high 22 points to go along with six rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Porzingis erupted off the bench in his first game action in 38 days, scoring 20 points and grabbing six boards in just 21 minutes.

On top of filling the stat sheet, both players provided exciting highlights on both ends of the floor.

oh my Jaylen Brown... 🤯 🤯 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lPCBQZiDQy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 7, 2024

Kristaps ALL smiles 😏 pic.twitter.com/wBuiu5IDaP — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 7, 2024

It's just one game, as the Celtics are well aware of after dropping Game 2s at home to the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in their first two playoff series. Still, the Celtics' impressive Game 1 has already created a shift in NBA Finals MVP odds.

Brown has cut his odds at the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award in half, while Porzingis has shed dark-horse status after his spectacular return.

Here is a look at how the Finals MVP odds changed after Game 1, courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook.

NBA Finals MVP odds before the series

Jayson Tatum, Celtics: -120

Luka Doncic, Mavericks: +200

Jaylen Brown, Celtics: +600

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks: +2000

Derrick White, Celtics: +3500

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics: +4000

Jrue Holiday, Celtics: +5000

NBA Finals MVP odds after Game 1

Jayson Tatum, Celtics: +110

Jaylen Brown, Celtics: +270

Luka Doncic, Mavericks: +350

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics: +550

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks: +4000

Derrick White, Celtics: +7000

Jrue Holiday, Celtics: +12000

Jayson Tatum is still the favorite to win the award. He didn't shoot the ball well in Game 1 and tied a 2024 playoff low of 16 points, but he hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds and contributed to the Celtics' defensive dominance.

On the other end, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving saw their Finals MVP odds drop significantly. Doncic's number is still close in line with Dallas' overall series odds (+320) after putting up 30 points and a career playoff-low one assist in Game 1. Irving's odds ballooned to +4000, as he went just 6-for-19 from the floor and 0-for-5 from 3-point range for a 12-point outing.

With the Game 1 victory, the Celtics are now -420 favorites to raise Banner 18.