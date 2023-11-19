Marcus Smart: ‘Devastating' to be out for C's-Grizzlies matchup

Sunday was a bittersweet day for Marcus Smart.

While he got a chance to reunite with some of his former Boston Celtics teammates, Smart couldn't take the court for a matchup he likely had circled on his calendar. The ex-C's guard, who was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in June, was forced to miss Sunday's game due to a foot injury that is expected to sideline him for three to five weeks.

Smart caught up with our Abby Chin before the game and although he was in good spirits, he admitted it killed him to be unable to suit up against the Celtics.

"One hundred percent. It sure is," Smart told Chin. "Especially, you know, we've been struggling and we got a great win last night. And to come back and play a team like Boston, not to be a part of it is definitely devastating."

The trade, which brought big man Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, caught Smart by surprise. The former Defensive Player of the Year was a staple for the C's and seemed like a player who'd wind up playing his entire career in Boston. That didn't come to fruition, but Smart got much-needed closure when his former Celtics teammates attended his wedding in September.

"It was great. Everybody came out, everybody had a great time," Smart said. "It was great to see everybody. We reminisced, we said our goodbyes, and yeah, it was great. It was great to see everybody.

"And Jaylen (Brown) did call me, called me right before our game in San Antonio actually asking for some food. I'm like, 'Man, listen, I'm at work right now.' But no, it was great to hear from him. And I'm glad everybody's doing alright."

Chin asked Smart how he wants his legacy to be remembered in Boston.

"I guess for me, just the player that I was," he answered. "The whole life I embodied of being a Celtic in the franchise, the organization. And everybody that came before me. I laid it out on the line day in and day out, like every game was my last. And just being part of that upper echelon of guys who wore that uniform and left it all out there and gave everything to it.

"So, that's really it. I'm very thankful for my time and it's all love. It's still love. And I grew up there, so like I said, it's still love and it's always gonna be a place in my heart for Boston."

You can watch the full 1-on-1 with Smart and Chin below: