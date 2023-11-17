Drake roasts Payton Pritchard during C's-Raptors broadcast

Drake couldn't help but roast Payton Pritchard during Friday night's Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors matchup.

The rapper and Toronto native joined TSN's broadcast of the game and joked about how much has changed since he last showed up to Scotiabank Arena. Pritchard, for whatever reason, caught his attention.

"I feel like I'm in a time lapse right now," Drake said. "First of all, this guy's not (former Raptors coach) Nick Nurse. I haven't been here in a while. I don't know where we're at. The court is a completely different color. Payton Pritchard's out there looking like a crypto scammer. This is crazy. What's going on, boys?"

Watch the clip below:

“Payton Pritchard’s out there looking like a crypto scammer”



Drake was wildin' on the Raptors broadcast tonight 😅💀 pic.twitter.com/wNRwnvicIK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2023

Drake's roast of Pritchard got a good chuckle out of the TSN broadcast team, but it was the Celtics who got the last laugh in Friday's In-Season Tournament Showdown.

Boston outlasted Toronto with a hard-fought fourth quarter to earn a 108-105 victory and improve to 2-0 in the inaugural tourney. Pritchard didn't have his best shooting night (five points, 2-7 FG), but seven C's players scored in double figures.

Next, the Celtics will head to Memphis to take on the lowly Grizzlies on Sunday night. Unfortunately, they won't get to go up against old friend Marcus Smart as the veteran guard is expected to miss three to five weeks with a left foot sprain.