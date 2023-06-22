Report: Marcus Smart was surprised by trade from Celtics to Grizzlies

The Boston Celtics acquiring Kristaps Porzingis late Wednesday night wasn't a huge surprise given all the trade rumors that had surfaced throughout the day, even after the original three-team deal involving the Los Angeles Clippers fell apart.

Marcus Smart being dealt as part of the package that ultimately sent Porzingis to the Celtics was very much a surprise, though. Even Smart was surprised, per The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.

"A gut punch," said one source close to the point guard told Himmelsbach. "Complete shock."

"Marcus loves Boston,” one source told Himmelsbach. "He thought he was going to retire there. He wanted to retire there."

The Celtics had a glut of point guards on their roster, giving them an opportunity to trade one of them for frontcourt help. Malcolm Brogdon was part of the original three-team trade proposal between the Celtics, Clippers and Wizards, but that deal never materialized because Los Angeles reportedly was concerned about Brogdon's injury status.

Smart played nine years for the Celtics. His 582 games played as a Celtic are the second-most over the last 30 years, behind only Paul Pierce's 1,102. Smart helped lead the Celtics to five Eastern Conference Finals and one NBA Finals appearance. He was, in many ways, the heart and soul of the team. His excellent perimeter defense, hustle and heart were crucial to the team's success, and all of these attributes made him a fan favorite.

Smart is actually going to a great situation in Memphis. He's exactly the type of player a young, inexperienced and sometimes immature Grizzlies team needs. He will bring much-needed leadership, elite defense and toughness to that group. He's also able to start at point guard while Ja Morant begins the 2023-24 campaign with a 25-game suspension. The Grizzlies are a legit contender in the Western Conference, and the addition of Smart improves their chances of making a deep playoff run.

Smart's departure leaves Derrick White as the likely starting point guard for the Celtics next season. They also have Brogdon and Payton Pritchard in the backcourt. That's a pretty solid trio, but it would still behoove the Celtics to add one more playmaker to their roster. Smart was the team's best passer, but now those talents are going to Memphis.