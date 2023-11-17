Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch coverage of Celtics' second in-season tournament game vs. Raptors beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET
Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart to miss multiple weeks with foot injury

Smart will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Celtics

By Justin Leger

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Marcus Smart's first game against the Boston Celtics will have to wait.

The former C's guard, now with the Memphis Grizzlies, is expected to miss the next three to five weeks due to a left foot sprain. He suffered the injury after landing on Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves' foot during a defensive possession on Tuesday and had to be helped off the floor.

The update confirms Smart will be unavailable for Sunday's game vs. the Celtics, his first against his former team since being traded in June. The C's sent Smart to the Grizzlies in a three-team blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards that brought big man Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Smart averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals through his first 11 games with Memphis. It's been a rough start with his new team as the Grizzlies find themselves dead last in the Western Conference standings with a 2-9 record.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are rolling newcomer Jrue Holiday replacing Smart in the backcourt. Boston enters Friday night with an Eastern Conference-best 9-2 record.

Sunday's Celtics-Grizzlies matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

MORE CELTICS

Celtics Talk Podcast 10 hours ago

Drew Carter shares most interesting thing he’s learned covering Celtics

Boston Celtics Nov 16

How Sixers fans’ trash talk fueled Al Horford’s play in Celtics’ win

John Tomase Nov 16

Celtics’ no-drama backcourt is quietly wreaking havoc on the NBA

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsMarcus SmartMemphis Grizzlies
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us