Kornet, C's celebrate White's triple-double in hilarious fashion

Derrick White's Boston Celtics teammates were thrilled to watch him notch the first triple-double of his career Monday night at TD Garden.

White was well on his way to achieving the feat after his stellar first half. He racked up 17 points (5-10 3-PT), seven rebounds, and seven assists through the first two quarters.

The C's guard ended up with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to help Boston blow out Detroit, 119-94. He earned the triple-double with his 10th assist -- a dish to Payton Pritchard for 3 -- midway through the fourth quarter.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Watch the clip below, featuring a hilarious celebration by big man Luke Kornet:

The celebration continued during White's postgame interview with Kayla Burton. Kornet, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Horford's son Ean snuck up on White and gave him a water bath.

Kayla Burton catches up with Derrick White in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview following the Celtics' 119-94 win over the Pistons.

During his postgame press conference, a humble White described his thought process while looking for his last couple of assists to complete the triple-double.

"I'm not usually one to chase stats or whatnot," he said. "But when I had seen that I was one away -- that's probably why I had those three turnovers there at the end. But I've been close a lot of times, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna try to get it this time.' Shoutout to my teammates, for real."

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla praised White for his outstanding all-around performance.

"It's great for him, I'm happy for him," he told reporters. "He's continuing to grow as a two-way player on both sides of the ball. ... The triple-double is an example of who he is as a player, but it doesn't show how great he is on both ends of the floor."

White has only improved since joining the C's via a trade with the San Antonio Spurs in 2022. With his first triple-double officially in the books, an NBA title and an All-Star nod are the next two items on his checklist.