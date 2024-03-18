Tatum, Hauser become first NBA teammates to accomplish this feat

Jayson Tatum and Sam Hauser joined forces to help the Boston Celtics blow out the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. While doing so, they achieved something no other NBA duo has in league history.

Tatum racked up 30 points -- including 18 in the first quarter -- in just under 27 minutes. The five-time All-Star rested much of the second half as Boston maintained a 20+ point lead.

Hauser also notched a career-high 30 points while coming just one 3-pointer short (10-13) of tying Marcus Smart's franchise record for 3s in a game. The sharpshooter likely would have broken Smart's record had he not sprained his left ankle early in the third quarter. He exited after 23 minutes and did not return.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

According to @BostonSportsInf on X, Tatum and Hauser became the first set of teammates in NBA history to score at least 30 points in fewer than 27 minutes during the same game.

Jayson Tatum /Sam Hauser



Were the first set of teammates, in NBA history, in the same game, to both have...



MP < 27

PTS ≥ 30



ever — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) March 18, 2024

Tatum and Hauser combined to shoot 16-of-25 from beyond the arc in the 130-104 win. The Celtics made 24 3-pointers to become the second NBA team ever to make 20 or more shots from deep in three consecutive games. They're also the first team in NBA history to make at least 24 3s in back-to-back games.

Boston is firing on all cylinders heading into a Monday night matchup with the lowly Detroit Pistons. Unfortunately, it will be without Hauser as he recovers from the ankle injury he suffered on Sunday. Tatum is listed as questionable with a right ankle impingement.

Monday's game will feature an all-female broadcast on NBC Sports Boston to celebrate Women's Empowerment Month. The C's will go for their sixth consecutive victory with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and coverage starting at 7 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live.