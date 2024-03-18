Celtics-Pistons takeaways: White notches first triple-double in C's win

Three Key Storylines Derrick White notches first career triple-double

The Boston Celtics took down the Detroit Pistons for their sixth consecutive victory Monday night at TD Garden.

They kept the streak going despite missing Jayson Tatum (right ankle impingement), Jrue Holiday (right shoulder contusion), Al Horford (left big toe sprain), and Sam Hauser (left ankle sprain). Luke Kornet and Payton Pritchard started in place of Tatum and Holiday.

While short-handed, Boston did get Kristaps Porzingis back in the lineup after a five-game absence. Jaylen Brown also returned after missing Sunday's win over the Washington Wizards.

After a tightly contested first quarter, the Celtics took a 13-point lead into the half and put on cruise control. They led by as many as 29 points in their 119-94 win to improve to a league-best 10-2 on the second night of back-to-backs this season. They've led by 20 or more points in 13 of their last 15 games.

Brown dropped a game-high 31 points and Pritchard wasn't far behind with 23 of his own. Derrick White and Porzingis added added 22 and 20, respectively.

For the Pistons, it was Jaden Ivey (21 points) doing most of the damage.

The Celtics (54-14) will host the second-place Milwaukee Bucks (44-24) in a marquee Wednesday night matchup. First, here are three takeaways from Monday's game.

Derrick White notches first triple-double

It was only a matter of time until Derrick White logged his first career triple-double. The versatile C's guard has done a bit of everything to help Boston win throughout his two-and-a-half years with the team.

White nearly accomplished the feat in the first half of Monday's matchup. He logged 17 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds while shooting 5-of-10 from 3-point range through the first two quarters. He made more 3s than the entire Pistons team (4) did in the first half.

White slowed down in the second half, but he finally earned his first triple-double with 22 points (8-20 FG, 6-12 3-PT), 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He also tallied two steals and a block.

It's likely the first of several triple-doubles for White, who excels as a scorer, playmaker, and defender. Next on his checklist is a championship banner, followed by his first All-Star nod.

Payton Pritchard taking advantage of playing time

Pritchard made it clear last season that he wanted an expanded role. For a while, it looked like he might be traded to create a larger opportunity for him elsewhere.

Fortunately for the Celtics, Pritchard stuck around and has settled into his role as a difference-maker off the bench. On Monday though, he showed what he can do in a starting role.

Pritchard went off for 23 points while shooting 5-of-9 from deep (8-14 FG). The 26-year-old also showed off his playmaking ability for the second straight night, dishing seven assists after racking up 13 against Washington.

Whenever he's been called upon, Pritchard has risen to the occasion. That bodes well for the Oregon product as head coach Joe Mazzulla ponders the best way to utilize him come playoff time.

No rust for Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis returned to the Celtics starting lineup after missing the last five games due to a right hamstring strain. The Latvian big man didn't miss a beat, scoring eight of Boston's first 12 points. He drilled a pair of 3-pointers and also recorded five rebounds in the opening frame.

Porzingis hopped onto the exercise bike and missed the entire second quarter. It wasn't a cause for concern as he returned for the second half and picked up where he left off.

"The Unicorn" ended up with 20 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3-PT), eight rebounds, an assist, a block, and a steal in 21 minutes. He appeared to be fully healthy, which is great news heading into Wednesday's must-see matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.