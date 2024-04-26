The New England Patriots have added an exciting talent to their wide receiver depth chart.

The Patriots selected Washington wideout Ja'Lynn Polk with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday. The Patriots entered Day 2 of the draft with the No. 34 pick, but they traded back three spots in a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Polk tallied 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games for the Huskies last season.

He played a major role in a high-powered Washington offense that also included quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wideout Rome Odunze, both of whom were first-round picks Thursday.

Polk isn't the fastest wide receiver, but he's strong, dependable and versatile. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds.

The initial reaction to the Polk pick was very positive among draft experts and other football observers.

The Patriots are going with Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk, per @AlbertBreer. Patriots get a tough, fearless player at a position of need.



Not a No. 1 for teams I've spoken to. But someone they really like.



Breaking down the pick with @SweetFeet_White right now on @NBCSBoston. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 26, 2024

ESPN Draft analyst @FieldYates had raved about Washington WR Ja’Lynn Polk, the Patriots’ pick in the second round (No. 37).



Here is Yates from the “First Draft” podcast:



“Spent one year at Texas Tech. Came from the same high school as Dez Bryant. This guy is tough. He makes so… — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 26, 2024

Ja’Lynn Polk is a jack of all trades and a master of taking advantage of his opportunities. He ATE with over 1k rec yards despite having Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan at Washington. Can play X, Z or in the slot. The @Patriots have a versatile WR room and just got another one. pic.twitter.com/iZzzoJImzH — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2024

Ja'Lynn Polk: Career best 90.2 receiving grade on 20+ yard throws in 2023 💪 pic.twitter.com/LU5ip3Pjm9 — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) April 26, 2024

Patriots pick of WR Polk reminds me a lot of the Packers' selection of Jordy Nelson.



Felt early, not a great reaction ... but Jordy, ultimately, could play. We'll see. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) April 26, 2024

I heard from a couple teams last week that were interested in potentially getting Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk in the back half of the second round. The Patriots just took him at No. 37. Might look early based on pre-draft rankings, but teams were definitely lurking. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 26, 2024

Ja'Lynn Polk is rebounder/bruiser at WR. He wins a lot of tight contests and has super strong hands. He was WR2 in Washington behind Odunze, but Polk still had 1,159 yards and 9 TDs.



The issue in his game: not twitchy, not a big separator. — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) April 26, 2024

10 WR’s in the first 37 picks of the draft is absolutely bonkers.



New England Patriots… you will love Ja’Lynn Polk. He becomes your #1 WR the second he gets into the building. — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) April 26, 2024

Polk was one of the favorite targets of Michael Penix last season, finishing with an impressive 69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns with Washington. The 6-2, 204-pounder is a big body, and that size should help him see the field relatively quickly. — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) April 26, 2024

Ja'Lynn Polk is a fearless WR with excellent concentration and a great blocker. I really like the pairing of him and Drake Maye together - their strengths match — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 26, 2024

Obvious Patriots connection for new draft pick Ja’Lynn Polk: new Pats WRs coach Tyler Hughes was with Polk at Washington last season. — Zack Cox (@zm_cox) April 26, 2024

I’m probably higher on Ja’Lynn Polk than anyone. Best ball skills in the class, good route runner, tough after the catch, high football IQ, good blocker. Great pick by Pats — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 26, 2024

With the 37th pick, the Patriots drafted Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk.



The breakdown from @dpbrugler: "Polk must continue developing as a route runner, but he is natural athlete ... reminiscent of Josh Palmer when he was coming out of Tennessee." — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) April 26, 2024

Polk came into the combine at 6013, 203 lbs, with 31.75" arms, and 9.75" hands. All those metrics met or exceeded Pats standards. The only athletic attribute that didn't fit was his 1.59 sec 10 yard split, but his 4.52 40, 37.5" vert, and 1009 broad jump all met or exceeded. — Adam Bogdan (@PatriotsInform) April 26, 2024