The New England Patriots have added an exciting talent to their wide receiver depth chart.
The Patriots selected Washington wideout Ja'Lynn Polk with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday. The Patriots entered Day 2 of the draft with the No. 34 pick, but they traded back three spots in a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Polk tallied 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games for the Huskies last season.
He played a major role in a high-powered Washington offense that also included quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wideout Rome Odunze, both of whom were first-round picks Thursday.
Polk isn't the fastest wide receiver, but he's strong, dependable and versatile. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds.
The initial reaction to the Polk pick was very positive among draft experts and other football observers.
