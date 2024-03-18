Celtics on pace to become just fourth NBA team ever to achieve this feat

The Boston Celtics are not only the most well-balanced team in the NBA this season, they rank among the best all-around teams in the history of the league.

The C's currently rank No. 1 in offensive rating (122.0) and No. 2 in defensive rating (110.3). As a result, they also rank No. 1 in net rating (plus-11.7). Their effective field goal percentage of 57.7 leads the league as well.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Boston's offensive rating is currently the highest in league history, besting the 118.6 record set by the Sacramento Kings last season. There are actually five teams with an offensive rating of 118.7 or higher this season (entering Monday).

The Celtics aren't just an elite offensive squad. They are one of just four teams that rank top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating this season.

Boston also is on track to become just the fourth team in league history to finish top three in both offensive and defensive rating. The Celtics would become the first team to accomplish the feat in back-to-back seasons.

The Celtics have a long way to go before claiming Banner 18, but it's hard not to like their chances of at least getting back to the NBA Finals.

They have more talent and depth than any team in the Eastern Conference. The offseason additions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been exactly what this team needed. Derrick White is playing the best basketball of his career, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to play at an All-NBA level. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser have taken their production to a higher level, too.

Injuries might be the top threat to the Celtics' chances of winning a title this season. When this team is healthy and playing at its best, it's hard to imagine any team -- except the defending champion Nuggets -- beating the C's four times in a playoff series.

The Celtics are back in action Monday night against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden, where NBC Sports Boston will feature an all-female broadcast team to celebrate Women's Empowerment Month.