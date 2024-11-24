Live updates: Celtics take on Timberwolves at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Boston (13-3) and Minnesota (8-7) split their 2023-24 season series, 1-1.

Jayson Tatum dropped 45 points against the Wolves on Jan. 10, 2024.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 31.3 points over his last four games vs. the C's.

The Celtics have won 17 straight home games against the Timberwolves.

The Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off in what's sure to be an entertaining showdown at TD Garden.

C's star Jayson Tatum will look to duplicate his previous performance against Minnesota, when he erupted for 45 points in an overtime victory. He'll also look to slow down Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who's averaging 27.9 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting (43.1 percent from 3) this season.

Boston is looking for its fifth straight victory. Minnesota hopes to bounce back after falling to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup: