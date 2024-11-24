Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics-Wolves coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics take on Timberwolves at TD Garden

The C's are looking for their fifth straight victory.

By Justin Leger

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off in what's sure to be an entertaining showdown at TD Garden.

C's star Jayson Tatum will look to duplicate his previous performance against Minnesota, when he erupted for 45 points in an overtime victory. He'll also look to slow down Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who's averaging 27.9 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting (43.1 percent from 3) this season.

Boston is looking for its fifth straight victory. Minnesota hopes to bounce back after falling to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsMinnesota Timberwolves
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us