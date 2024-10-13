What to Know Tune into Celtics Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET and stay tuned after the game for analysis, player reaction and more on Celtics Postgame Live.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Luke Kornet, and Al Horford will get the night off.

Sam Hauser, Xavier Tillman, and Jordan Walsh combined to shoot 11-of-12 from 3 in Saturday's win.

Boston has won its last two preseason games by 76 total points.

Offseason addition Lonnie Walker IV should get more minutes as he looks to crack the roster.

The Boston Celtics hope to stay undefeated in the preseason when they take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at TD Garden.

It's the second night of a back-to-back for the C's, who are coming off a 139-89 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers. Head coach Joe Mazzulla announced during his pregame press conference that Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Luke Kornet, and Al Horford will get the night off.

That sets the stage for the dynamic bench duo of Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard to take over. Big man Xavier Tillman will look to continue his impressive preseason, and we should get an extended look at Boston's reserves including Jordan Walsh, Lonnie Walker IV, Baylor Scheierman, and JD Davison.

The opening tip is set for 7 p.m. ET. Check out our live blog below for scores, highlights, analysis, and more throughout the matchup: