Watch Celtics-Bulls coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Bulls at TD Garden

The C's have beaten the Bulls in two of their three meetings this season.

By Justin Leger and Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are looking for a bounce-back victory Wednesday night as they welcome the Chicago Bulls to TD Garden.

Boston is coming off a tough 104-102 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday. The defeat brought the reigning NBA champions to 8-6 in January.

The good news for the C's heading into Wednesday's game is they're 13-1 after a loss. They'll hope that trend continues against a Bulls team they've beaten in two of their three meetings this season.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Celtics-Bulls:

