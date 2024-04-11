Mannix: How Jrue Holiday's extension could impact Derrick White

The Boston Celtics have locked up their point guard for the near future, signing 33-year-old Jrue Holiday to a four-year extension worth $135 million. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown locked in for the next few seasons, and Kristaps Porzingis at least through next year -- will there be enough money left to extend Derrick White?

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix discussed the possible predicament ahead of Boston's Thursday night matchup against the New York Knicks.

"I don't think [Holiday's extension] prevents the Celtics from signing Derrick White," Mannix said on Early Edition, acknowledging the price tag for White has likely gone up over the past year. "The Celtics have shown as an ownership group, as a front office that if there is a pathway to winning championships, they're willing to spend whatever it takes."

White is in the midst of an All-Star caliber season, narrowly missing the actual honor, averaging just under a career-high in points (15.3) and assists (5.2) per game. He currently has career-highs in rebounds, blocks, and steals at 4.3, 1.2, and 1.0 per game, respectively.

"The NBA has created a construct here that makes it difficult to just spend whatever it is you want to spend," Mannix added. "Within the NBA's rules, I think the Celtics will do whatever it takes to keep this team together, to keep a multiple championship window type of team open."

Some Celtics fans were left shocked after the front office made some moves at the end of last season's disappointing playoff shortcoming, parting ways with fan favorite Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, and Malcolm Brogdon among others. In return, they brought in Porzingis and Holiday, two players that have meshed perfectly with the rest of Boston's roster -- one that the front office seems dead-set on keeping together for the long haul.

"I don't know specifically how far apart they were during contract negotiations," Mannix admitted of Boston's talks with White this past offseason. "The sense of urgency was there for Jrue Holiday, he was expected to become a free agent this summer."

With White still having an additional year on his contract, Mannix adds it made more sense for the Celtics to pursue Holiday first, who would have had multiple suitors in the free agency market. With White still signed through next season, Boston's front office still has time.